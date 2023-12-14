Euro area industrial output down 0.7 percent in October from September

Thursday, 14 December 2023 13:31:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and 0.5 percent the EU-27, as compared with September.

Industrial production in September this year had decreased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27 compared to August. In October this year, compared with October 2022, industrial production moved down by 6.6 percent in the euro area and 5.5 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to September this year, in October the production of durable goods grew by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods fell by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27 on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In October, the production of intermediate goods went down by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and 2.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in October the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Greece (6.0%), Portugal (3.8%), and the Czech Republic (2.9%) while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (3.2%), Malta (3.0%) and the Netherlands (2.1%).

As compared to the same month of 2022, in October this year production of capital goods decreased by 9.7 percent in the euro area and 8.0 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 6.2 percent in the euro area and by 7.0 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 4.1 percent in the euro area and by 4.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 7.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 0.5 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In October, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Greece (10.8%), Denmark (6.9%) and Slovakia (4.4%), while Ireland (34.0%), Belgium (12.2%) and the Netherlands (11.1%) registered the sharpest decreases.