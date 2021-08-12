Euro area industrial output down 0.3 percent in June from May

Thursday, 12 August 2021 16:19:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with May.

Industrial production in June had fell by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, both on a month-on-month basis. In June this year, compared with June 2020, industrial production rose by 9.7 percent in the euro area and by 10.5 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June this year, the production of durable goods was up by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, both on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In June this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Malta (5.2%), the Netherlands (3.3%), and Estonia (3.2%) while the highest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-4.4%), Portugal (-2.6%), and Denmark (-2.3%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in June, this year production of capital goods moved up by 6.3 percent in the euro area and by 8.1 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 16.1 percent in the euro area and by 16.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 15.7 percent in the euro area and up by 16.1 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 9.8 percent in the euro area and by 8.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In June, all member states recorded increases, with the highest year-on-year increases registered in Belgium (23.2%), Lithuania (20.1%) and Slovenia (18.9%).