EU new passenger car registrations down 26.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 11:07:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, new car registrations totaled 953,615 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 7.8 percent compared to 1.03 million units in October 2019, as several European governments reimposed restrictions amid the second wave of the coronavirus, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Eight million units were registered in the January-October period this year, almost 2.9 million less than during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 26.8 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-36.8%), Italy (-30.9%), France (-26.9%) and Germany (-23.4%) compared with the same period in 2019.