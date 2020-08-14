EEC extends AD duty on seamless steel pipes from China

Friday, 14 August 2020 16:33:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of seamless steel pipes from China used for drilling and operating oil and gas wells until May 12, 2021.

The antidumping measure on these products had been established in August 2015 and would expire on September 22. The current antidumping duty rates stand at 12.23-31 percent.