﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EEC extends AD duty on seamless steel pipes from China

Friday, 14 August 2020 16:33:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of seamless steel pipes from China used for drilling and operating oil and gas wells until May 12, 2021.

The antidumping measure on these products had been established in August 2015 and would expire on September 22. The current antidumping duty rates stand at 12.23-31 percent. 


Tags: tubular  quotas & duties  CIS  pipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Russia’s ChelPipe Group sees 24.7 percent fall in exports in H1
07  Aug

France's steel product import value down 30.6 percent in H1
07  Aug

France's steel product export value down 30.9 percent in H1
23  Jul

TMK’s steel pipe shipments down 8% in Q2 from Q1, down 13% in H1
17  Jul

Vallourec Star requests US AD investigation on seamless pipe imports