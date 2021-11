Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:22:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in October this year amounted to 321,000 units, up 141.1 percent year on year, down 3.9 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-October period of the current year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.139 million units, up 191.9 percent year on year.