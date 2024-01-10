CPCA: Market share of NEVs in China reaches 35.7% in 2023, up 8.1 percentage points

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 11:05:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.353 million units in December last year, up 8.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 13.1 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In 2023, passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 21.699 million units, up 5.6 percent year on year.

In December last year, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 945,000 units, up 47.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.1 percent month on month, with the share of NEVs in the overall market reaching 40.2 percent for the given period, 10.6 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year.

In 2023, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 7.736 million units, up 36.2 percent year on year, with the market share of NEVs reaching 35.7 percent for the given period, 8.1 percentage points higher than in 2022.