Friday, 11 December 2020 13:47:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales reached 38,000 units in the early December (December 1-10), up 26 percent year on year, while rising by nine percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Many auto dealers indicate that they have not been under strong pressure to conclude sales, and so they did not cut their prices at the end of November, which exerted a positive impact on their sales in early December.