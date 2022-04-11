CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25.6 percent in March

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:49:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 1.579 million units in March, down 10.5 percent year on year, while up 25.6 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first three months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.915 million units, decreasing by 230,000 units or 4.5 percent year on year.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), stated that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China exerted a negative impact on the vehicle market in March, and especially on Tesla as it is located in Shanghai, which is under lockdown.