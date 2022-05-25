﻿
English
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales likely to fall by 19 percent in May

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 1.32 million units in May this year, down 19 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In April, the passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 1.044 million units, down 35.4 percent year on year.

Although some major auto enterprises resumed production in May, capacity utilization rates have been at low levels, which has exerted a negative impact on the vehicle market. At the same time, there are lots of restrictions on transportation from Shanghai to other provinces, also negatively affecting the vehicle industry as many auto component enterprises are located in Shanghai.

It is expected that new energy vehicle sales will account for 25 percent of overall vehicle sales in May.


Tags: China Far East automotive 

