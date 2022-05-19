﻿
English
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 22 percent in the second week of May

Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:51:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales reached 33,000 units in the second week of May (May 9-15), down 22 percent year on year, while up 26 percent compared to the average level in the second week of April, signaling the demand from users improved to some extent in the given period, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales reached 32,000 units in the first week of May (May 1-8), down 21 percent year on year, while up 29 percent month on month.

 


