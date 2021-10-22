CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 19% in Oct 8-15

Friday, 22 October 2021 12:20:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales totaled 46,000 units in the second week of October (October 8-15), down 19 percent year on year, while up 15 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales came to 35,000 units in the first week of October (October 1-7), down three percent year on year.

In the first two weeks of October, the average daily passenger vehicle retails sales declined by 11 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, the demand for passenger vehicles in China improved in the second week, resulting in a month-on-month rise in average daily passenger vehicle retails sales.