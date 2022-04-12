﻿
English
CPCA: China’s vehicle output and sales to face strong pressure in Apr

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:32:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s vehicle production and sales will likely face strong pressure in April amid the strict control measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Two regions facing strong surges in Covid-19 cases are Shanghai and Jilin Province, whose production of vehicles accounts for 11 percent of China’s total output. Accordingly, production and sales of vehicles will be negatively affected, while transportation restrictions in China will also exert a negative impact.


Tags: China Far East automotive 

