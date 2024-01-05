CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 9% in December

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:23:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 2.361 million units in December last year, up 9.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 14.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In 2023, passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 21.706 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.

In December last year, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are likely to total 936,000 units, up 46.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.0 percent month on month.

In 2023, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are anticipated to reach 7.744 million units, up 36.0 percent year on year.