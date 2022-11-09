CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7.2% in October

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:06:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 1.863 million units in October, up 7.2 percent year on year, while down 4.4 percent month on month, which was the first month-on-month decline since 2013 during the peak season of September and October, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-October period this year, passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 16.716 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In particular, in October, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 556,000 units, up 75.2 percent year on year, down 9.0 percent month on month. In the first ten months this year, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 4.432 million units, up 107.5 percent year on year.