CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7% during Dec 1-24

Thursday, 28 December 2023 10:38:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.525 million units in the December 1-24 period this year, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 20.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In the current year up to December 24, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 20.869 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the December 1-24 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 567,000 units, up 22.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to December 24, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 7.375 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the CPCA, stated that passenger vehicle retail sales in China will likely reach 22.2 million units in 2024, up 3.0 percent year on year.


