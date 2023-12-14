﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7% during Dec 1-10

Thursday, 14 December 2023 10:13:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 0.475 million units in the December 1-10 period this year, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In the current year up to December 10, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 19.819 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the December 1-10 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 187,000 units, up 8.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to December 10, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 6.996 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.

At China’s Central Economic Working Conference held on December 11-12 in Beijing, it was stated that trade-ins of old cars will be increased to boost the growth of consumption in the car market. It is expected that passenger vehicle retail sales in China will improve during the remainder of the current year.


