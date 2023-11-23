CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 19% during Nov 1-19

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:20:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 0.974 million units in the November 1-19 period this year, up 19.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In the current year up to November 19, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 18.241 million units, up 4.0 percent year on year.

In the November 1-19 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 402,000 units, up 37.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 2.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to November 19, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 6.356 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, enthusiasm for car purchases in rural areas will gradually improve as the weather gets colder during the winter and as the autumn harvest is completed. It is thought that passenger vehicle retail sales in China may improve at the end of the year.