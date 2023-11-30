CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 17% during Nov 1-26

Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:55:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.389 million units in the November 1-26 period this year, up 17.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 12.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In the current year up to November 26, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 18.656 million units, rising by 4.0 percent year on year.

In the November 1-26 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 563,000 units, up 33.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to November 26, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 6.517 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.