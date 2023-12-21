CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 11% during Dec 1-17

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:33:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 0.942 million units in the December 1-17 period this year, up 4.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In the current year up to December 17, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 20.287 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the December 1-17 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 365,000 units, up 15.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to December 17, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 7.173 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.