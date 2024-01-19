﻿
English
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to rise by 70.2% in Jan

Friday, 19 January 2024 10:14:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 2.2 million units in January this year, up 70.2 percent year on year from the low base in the same period last year, while decreasing by 6.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the preliminary statistics.

In January, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales will likely total 800,000 units, down 15.3 percent month on month, with the market share of NEVs reaching 36.4 percent for the given period.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

