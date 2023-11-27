﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to rise by 26% in Nov

Monday, 27 November 2023 09:36:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 2.08 million units in November this year, up 26 percent year on year, while increasing by 2.3 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In November this year, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated at 820,000 units, up 34.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.6 percent month on month, with the market share of NEVs reaching 39.4 percent.             

The China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stood at 1.7 in October this year, up from 1.51 recorded in September, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).   

A lot of new energy vehicle (NEV) models were launched at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held during November 17-26 in Guanghzou, attracting a lot of attention. It is thought that NEV sales will bolster vehicle sales in China up to the end of this year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

