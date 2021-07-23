﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall 4.3% in July

Friday, 23 July 2021 09:50:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major automakers’ passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 1.53 million units in July this year, down 4.3 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The shortage of semiconductor chips will likely ease in the third quarter this year, which will contribute to the stable movement of the vehicle market.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has forecast that vehicle sales in China in 2021 will likely record positive growth, with China expected to promote car consumption in many different ways.


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jul

CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales down 16.5% and 12.4% in Jun
08  Jul

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China down eight percent in June
06  Jul

China’s auto sales to fall below 2 million in June, down 9.5% from May
02  Jul

Heavy truck sales in China down 10 percent in June
25  Jun

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales expected to fall by 4.8% in June