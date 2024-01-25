﻿
English
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales rise by 46% in Jan 1-21

Thursday, 25 January 2024 10:48:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.227 million units in the January 1-21 period this year, up 46 percent year on year, while down 4.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January 1-21 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 380,000 units, up 56 percent year on year, while down 21 percent month on month.

There are 22 working days in January this year, four more compared to January 2023. Passenger vehicle sales in January this year will be quite good amid the longer period for purchases ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday (February 9-16).


