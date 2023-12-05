﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger NEV wholesale sales estimated at up 29% in Nov

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger new energy vehicle (NEV) wholesale sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 940,000 units in November this year, up 6.0 percent month on month, while up 29.0 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-November period this year, passenger NEV wholesale sales in China are estimated to have reached 7.74 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.

According to the previous forecast made by the CPCA, NEV sales in 2023 will amount to 8.5 million units, while passenger vehicle sales will likely reach 23.5 million units, with the penetration of the market by NEVs reaching 36 percent in the given year.

Miao Wei, former minister at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), stated that NEVs are already in position to replace traditional fuel vehicles. The original target for NEVs to exceed 50 percent of the overall market share may be achieved by the end of 2025 or in 2026, instead of the previous target of 2035.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Heavy truck sales in China up 61 percent in November

01 Dec | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stands at 60.4 percent in Nov

01 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 17% during Nov 1-26

30 Nov | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to rise by 26% in Nov

27 Nov | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 19% during Nov 1-19

23 Nov | Steel News

Sales of passenger vehicles in China up 7.5 percent in Jan-Oct

13 Nov | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 9.1 percent in January-October

13 Nov | Steel News

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index rises to 1.7 in October

10 Nov | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 10 percent in October

08 Nov | Steel News

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 890,000 units in October

03 Nov | Steel News