CPCA: China’s NEV sales likely to see big rises at start of 2024

On December 5, Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), stated that China’s new energy vehicle sales will likely see big rises at the beginning of 2024, adding that he thinks 2024 will be a “booming year” for NEV sales.

Mr. Cui said China’s efforts to promote the consumption of NEVs will be further increased in the coming two years.

Moreover, he noted that electric vehicles have caused auto vehicles to move from being mechanical products to being durable electronic consumer products, while batteries and chips will determine the lifecycle of NEVs.