Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:40:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 40,000 units in the November 7-13 period, down 12 percent year on year, while down 20 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the November 7-13 period, passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 278,000 units, down 12 percent year on year and down 11 percent compared to the first week of November (November 1-6), while declining by 20 percent month on month.