Monday, 05 February 2024 11:03:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger new energy vehicle (NEV) wholesale sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 700,000 units in January this year, down 37.0 percent month on month, while up 80.0 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

There were 22 working days in January, while the Chinese New Year holiday is much later this year than in 2023, exerting a positive impact on NEV wholesale sales in January this year.