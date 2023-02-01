﻿
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 35.7 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:04:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2022, Colombia exported 144,009 mt of ferronickel, up 32.7 percent, with a value of $908.44 million, rising by 71.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December last year, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 13,763 mt, growing by 8.9 percent, and were worth $66.36 million, down by 1.5 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 225,703 mt, increasing by 35.7 percent, with a value of $1.11 billion, up by 67.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 19,514 mt, up by 11.3 percent, and were worth $79.54 million, moving down by 1.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.


