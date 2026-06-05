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Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 42.2% in Jan-Apr 2026

Friday, 05 June 2026 14:09:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first four months of this year, Colombia exported 21,648 mt of ferronickel, down by 51.9 percent, with a value of $67.27 million, decreasing by 55.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In April alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 6,614 mt, dropping by 51.5 percent, and were worth $21.14 million, falling by 51.8 percent, both year on year.

In the January-April period of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 49,826 mt, falling by 42.2 percent, and were worth $125.50 million, down by 42.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In April alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 14,722 mt, decreasing by 38.0 percent, and were worth $36.94 million, down by 40.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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