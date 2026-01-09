 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 1.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Friday, 09 January 2026 15:04:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first 11 months of this year, Colombia exported 130,018 mt of ferronickel, down 4.2 percent, with a value of $430.45 million, decreasing by 11.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 13,211 mt, up by 31.5 percent, and were worth $42.57 million, rising by 26.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 246,749 mt, up by 1.5 percent, with a value of $620.58 million, decreasing by 9.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 25,426 mt, advancing by 33.2 percent, and were worth $61.86 million, up by 25.3 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

