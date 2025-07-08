Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

In the first five months of this year, Colombia exported 55,727 mt of ferronickel, down 16.9 percent, with a value of $188.61 million, decreasing by 15.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In May alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,751 mt, down by 42.4 percent, and were worth $37.96 million, falling by 44.9 percent, both year on year.

In the first given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 106,970 mt, down by 1.7 percent, with a value of $275.02 million, decreasing by 13.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In May alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 20,727 mt, dropping by 22.8 percent, and were worth $57.21 million, down by 33.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.