 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Colombia’s...

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 16:38:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first five months of this year, Colombia exported 55,727 mt of ferronickel, down 16.9 percent, with a value of $188.61 million, decreasing by 15.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In May alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,751 mt, down by 42.4 percent, and were worth $37.96 million, falling by 44.9 percent, both year on year.

In the first given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 106,970 mt, down by 1.7 percent, with a value of $275.02 million, decreasing by 13.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In May alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 20,727 mt, dropping by 22.8 percent, and were worth $57.21 million, down by 33.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.2 percent in Q1

08 May | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 19.4 percent in Jan

05 Mar | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 61 percent in Jan-Aug

04 Oct | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

06 Sep | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97.5 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97 percent in January-May

07 Jul | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 11.7 percent in January-August

07 Oct | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 6.9 percent in January-July

08 Sep | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 9.4 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News