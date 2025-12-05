Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.2 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In the first 10 months of this year, Colombia exported 116,807 mt of ferronickel, down seven percent, with a value of $387.88 million, decreasing by 14.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In October alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,328 mt, up by 15.9 percent, and were worth $41.33 million, rising by 8.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 221,323 mt, down by 1.2 percent, with a value of $558.72 million, decreasing by 12.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In October alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 22,085 mt, falling by 8.9 percent, and were worth $57.96 million, up by three percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.