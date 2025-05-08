 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.2 percent in Q1

Thursday, 08 May 2025 14:53:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, Colombia exported 31,347 mt of ferronickel, down 4.5 percent, with a value of $106.77 million, rising by 6.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In March alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,109 mt, up by 28.9 percent, and were worth $41.54 million, growing by 41.4 percent, both year on year.

In the first quarter, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 62,497 mt, up by 13.2 percent, with a value of $155.39 million, increasing by two percent, both on year-on-year basis. In March alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 23,272 mt, rising by 37.1 percent, and were worth $58.78 million, advancing by 25.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

