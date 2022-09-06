﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:01:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 83,787 mt of ferronickel, up 63.9 percent, with a value of $584.99 million, rising by 153.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9.397 mt, dropping by one percent, and were worth $80.69 million, rising 86.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 131,667 mt, increasing by 76.4 percent, with a value of $701.11 million, up by 143.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 14,396 mt, down by 5.9 percent, and were worth $92.84 million, increasing by 69.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97.5 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97 percent in January-May

07 Jul | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 11.7 percent in January-August

07 Oct | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 6.9 percent in January-July

08 Sep | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 9.4 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 14.7 percent in Jan-May

06 Jul | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 20.5 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jun | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 15.9 percent in Q1

07 May | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 14.6 percent in Jan-Feb

09 Apr | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 18 percent in January

10 Mar | Steel News