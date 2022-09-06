Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:01:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 83,787 mt of ferronickel, up 63.9 percent, with a value of $584.99 million, rising by 153.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9.397 mt, dropping by one percent, and were worth $80.69 million, rising 86.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 131,667 mt, increasing by 76.4 percent, with a value of $701.11 million, up by 143.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 14,396 mt, down by 5.9 percent, and were worth $92.84 million, increasing by 69.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.