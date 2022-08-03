Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97.5 percent in H1

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:37:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-June period this year, Colombia exported 74,390 mt of ferronickel, up 78.8 percent, with a value of $504.29 million, rising by 168.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 15,247 mt, increasing by 69.6 percent, and were worth $134.11 million, rising 244.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-June period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 117,271 mt, increasing by 97.5 percent, with a value of $608.27 million, up by 160.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 23,806 mt, up by 99.8 percent, and were worth $157.08 million, increasing by 224.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.