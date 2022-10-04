Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 61 percent in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 10:30:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Colombia exported 96,338 mt of ferronickel, up 60.9 percent, with a value of $663.57 million, rising by 142.8 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,552 mt, increasing by 42.9 percent, and were worth $78.58 million, rising by 85.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-August period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 150,997 mt, increasing by 61.0 percent, with a value of $798.32 million, up by 128.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 19,330 mt, up by 1.1 percent, and were worth $97.21 million, increasing by 57.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.