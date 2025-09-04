Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 2.3 percent in January-July 2025

In the first seven months of this year, Colombia exported 80,808 mt of ferronickel, down 5.9 percent, with a value of $269.23 million, decreasing by 10.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,667 mt, up by 15.7 percent, and were worth $40.07 million, falling by 14.3 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 149,901 mt, up by 2.3 percent, with a value of $385.54 million, decreasing by 10.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,710 mt, rising by 5.7 percent, and were worth $55.04 million, down by 15.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.