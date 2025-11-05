 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 15:56:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first nine months of this year, Colombia exported 104,479 mt of ferronickel, down 9.2 percent, with a value of $346.55 million, decreasing by 16.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 11,144 mt, down by 21.6 percent, and were worth $36.31 million, falling by 31.2 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 199,238 mt, down by 0.2 percent, with a value of $500.76 million, decreasing by 14.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In September alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 26,131 mt, advancing by 1.1 percent, and were worth $57.13 million, down by 17.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


