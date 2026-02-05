 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Colombia’s...

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume remains unchanged in 2025

Thursday, 05 February 2026 14:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In 2025, Colombia exported 144,549 mt of ferronickel, down 4.6 percent, with a value of $475.48 million, decreasing by 12.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 14,531 mt, down by 8.2 percent, and were worth $45.03 million, dropping by 19.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 270,909 mt, remaining unchanged, with a value of $682.49 million, decreasing by 10.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 24,160 mt, falling by 13.6 percent, and were worth $61.91 million, down by 20.5 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 1.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

09 Jan | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.2 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

Alacero Summit 2025: Colombia’s steel crisis continues amid pressure from import prices

19 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 2.3 percent in January-July 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 1.7 percent in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.2 percent in Q1

08 May | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 19.4 percent in Jan

05 Mar | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News