Colombia’s iron and steel export volume remains unchanged in 2025

In 2025, Colombia exported 144,549 mt of ferronickel, down 4.6 percent, with a value of $475.48 million, decreasing by 12.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In December alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 14,531 mt, down by 8.2 percent, and were worth $45.03 million, dropping by 19.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 270,909 mt, remaining unchanged, with a value of $682.49 million, decreasing by 10.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In December alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 24,160 mt, falling by 13.6 percent, and were worth $61.91 million, down by 20.5 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.