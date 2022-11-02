Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:45:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Colombia exported 110,903 mt of ferronickel, up 35.7 percent, with a value of $744.80 million, rising by 94.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 14,564 mt, decreasing by 33.3 percent, and were worth $81.23 million, declining by 26.0 percent, both year on year.

In the January-September period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 172,706 mt, increasing by 40.2 percent, with a value of $896.14 million, up by 88.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In September, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,708 mt, down by 26.2 percent, and were worth $97.81 million, moving down by 21.3 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.