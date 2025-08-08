 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Colombia’s...

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 1.7 percent in H1 2025

Friday, 08 August 2025 16:33:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first half of this year, Colombia exported 68,142 mt of ferronickel, down 9.1 percent, with a value of $229.16 million, decreasing by 9.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,415 mt, up by 58.3 percent, and were worth $40.55 million, growing by 37.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 128,192 mt, up by 1.7 percent, with a value of $330.50 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,222 mt, rising by 23.3 percent, and were worth $55.48 million, up by 18.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 13.2 percent in Q1

08 May | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 19.4 percent in Jan

05 Mar | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 40.2 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 61 percent in Jan-Aug

04 Oct | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 76.4 percent in January-July

06 Sep | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97.5 percent in H1

03 Aug | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97 percent in January-May

07 Jul | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 11.7 percent in January-August

07 Oct | Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 6.9 percent in January-July

08 Sep | Steel News