Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 1.7 percent in H1 2025

In the first half of this year, Colombia exported 68,142 mt of ferronickel, down 9.1 percent, with a value of $229.16 million, decreasing by 9.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 12,415 mt, up by 58.3 percent, and were worth $40.55 million, growing by 37.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 128,192 mt, up by 1.7 percent, with a value of $330.50 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,222 mt, rising by 23.3 percent, and were worth $55.48 million, up by 18.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2024.