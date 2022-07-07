Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 97 percent in January-May

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:41:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period this year, Colombia exported 59,142 mt of ferronickel, up 81.3 percent, with a value of $370.18 million, rising by 149.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In May, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 10,031 mt, increasing by 74.7 percent, and were worth $79.73 million, rising 214.5 percent, both year on year.

In the January-May period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 93,465 mt, increasing by 97.0 percent, with a value of $451.19 million, up by 143.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In May, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 15,272 mt, up by 82.4 percent, and were worth $92.66 million, increasing by 190.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.