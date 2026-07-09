Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 32.3% in Jan-May 2026

In the first five months of this year, Colombia exported 33,152 mt of ferronickel, down by 40.5 percent, with a value of $107.60 million, decreasing by 43.0 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In May alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 11,504 mt, rising by seven percent, and were worth $40.33 million, increasing by 6.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 72,423 mt, falling by 32.3 percent, and were worth $184.46 million, down by 32.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In May alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 22,597 mt, moving up by nine percent, and were worth $58.96 million, up by 3.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.