Colombia's iron and steel export volume down 24.5% in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period of this year, Colombia exported 53,698 mt of ferronickel, down by 42.5 percent, with a value of $183.46 million, decreasing by 40.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 7,144 mt, falling by 43.0 percent, and were worth $27.01 million, decreasing by 34.1 percent, both year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 130,768 mt, falling by 24.5 percent, and were worth $322.18 million, down by 27.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,029 mt, moving down by 9.4 percent, and were worth $49.92 million, down by 14.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.