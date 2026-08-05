Colombia's iron and steel export volume down 30.9% in H1 2026

In the first half of this year, Colombia exported 37,089 mt of ferronickel, down by 45.6 percent, with a value of $119.71 million, decreasing by 47.8 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 3,936 mt, falling by 68.3 percent, and were worth $12.11 million, decreasing by 70.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-June period of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 88,532 mt, falling by 30.9 percent, and were worth $215.77 million, down by 34.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,109 mt, moving down by 24.1 percent, and were worth $31.31 million, down by 43.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.