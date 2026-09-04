Colombia's iron and steel export volume down 26.8% in Jan-July 2026

In the January-July period of this year, Colombia exported 46,554 mt of ferronickel, down by 42.4 percent, with a value of $156.44 million, decreasing by 41.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,465 mt, falling by 25.3 percent, and were worth $36.74 million, decreasing by 8.3 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 109,739 mt, falling by 26.8 percent, and were worth $272.26 million, down by 29.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 21,207 mt, moving down by 2.3 percent, and were worth $56.49 million, up by 2.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.