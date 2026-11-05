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Colombia's iron and steel export volume down 17.7% in Jan-Sept 2026

Thursday, 05 November 2026 14:30:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-September period of this year, Colombia exported 75,371 mt of ferronickel, down by 27.9 percent, with a value of $269.86 million, decreasing by 22.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September alone, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 21,674 mt, increasing by 94.5 percent, and were worth $86.41 million, increasing by 138.0 percent, both year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 163,982 mt, falling by 17.7 percent, and were worth $429.61 million, down by 14.2 percent, both on a year-on-year basis. In September alone, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 33,214 mt, moving up by 27.1 percent, and were worth $107.43 million, increasing by 88.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2025.

Tags: Colombia South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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