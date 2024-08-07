 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Colombia’s...

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 17.1 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 13:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Colombia exported 74,935 mt of ferronickel, up 3.5 percent, with a value of $253.03 million, declining by 33.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 7,845 mt, down by 29.4 percent, and were worth $29.59 million, down by 40.7 percent, both year on year.

In the January-June period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 126,045 mt, up by 17.1 percent, with a value of $366.08 million, down by 21.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 17,211 mt, rising by 0.4 percent, and were worth $46.70 million, decreasing by 26.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.


Tags: Colombia South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 20.2 percent in January-May

05 Jul | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 20.6% in January-April

05 Jun | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.2 percent in January-March

13 May | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 15.1 percent in January-February

10 Apr | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 26.8 percent in January

14 Mar | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.2 percent in 2023

06 Feb | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 0.7 percent in January-November

08 Jan | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.4 percent in January-October

05 Dec | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 1.3 percent in January-September

02 Nov | Steel News

Colombia’s iron and steel export volume stable in January-August

04 Oct | Steel News