Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 17.1 percent in January-June

In the January-June period this year, Colombia exported 74,935 mt of ferronickel, up 3.5 percent, with a value of $253.03 million, declining by 33.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 7,845 mt, down by 29.4 percent, and were worth $29.59 million, down by 40.7 percent, both year on year.

In the January-June period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 126,045 mt, up by 17.1 percent, with a value of $366.08 million, down by 21.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 17,211 mt, rising by 0.4 percent, and were worth $46.70 million, decreasing by 26.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.