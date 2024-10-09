Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 15.1 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, Colombia exported 100,791 mt of ferronickel, down 0.8 percent, with a value of $361.52 million, declining by 27.8 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 14,897 mt, down by 0.8 percent, and were worth $61.74 million, down by 5.5 percent, both year on year.

In the January-August period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 173,832 mt, up by 15.1 percent, with a value of $513.12 million, down by 12.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 27,253 mt, increasing by 25.8 percent, and were worth $81.81 million, up by 0.7 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.