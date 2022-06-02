Colombia’s iron and steel export volume doubles in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:29:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period this year, Colombia exported 49,112 mt of ferronickel, up 82.7 percent, with a value of $290.45 million, rising by 135.8 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In April, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 17,405 mt, increasing by 168.6 percent, and were worth $111.8 million, rising 256.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-April period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 78,193 mt, increasing by 100.1 percent, with a value of $358.53 million, up by 134.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In April, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 25,439 mt, up by 183.5 percent, and were worth $132.02 million, increasing by 227.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2021.